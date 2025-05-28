Subscribe on YouTube

Let’s start with a story.

At the beginning of this year, I (Blake) was in D.C. for work and feeling despondent. Elon & DOGE were taking a chainsaw to the US government. All the people & forces I and countless others had spent the better part of a decade trying to convince the public to not empower were (and remain) politically ascendant.

I needed something else to think about, something else to focus on and talk about.

I wanted to talk about books.

A couple of emails later, and Let’s Talk About Text was born.

Let’s Talk About Text is a show that celebrates reading. Each episode, Scott Okamoto & I will talk to our guest panel about what we’re reading in a given week.

Each panelist chooses something they’re reading—a book, article, comic book, whatever—and then we talk about it. That’s the whole deal. You’re up to speed.

Speaking for myself, I’m thrilled to be doing this show with Scott. We’ve recorded a few episodes so far, and just released an intro episode with just the two of us.

Let’s have some fun talking about text.

